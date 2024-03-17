Child marriage prevented in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, March 16
A team of the Woman and Child Development Department has rescued a minor girl of Yamunanagar, who was allegedly being married to a man of Jagadhri by her mother. The girl is about 16 years old.
Devender Kumar, an official of the Woman and Child Development Department, said they got information that the marriage of a minor girl of a colony of Yamunanagar would be solemnised with a man of Jagadhri on March 15. He said a team of the department reached the spot before the arrival of the baraat on Friday and asked the mother of the girl not to go ahead with the wedding.
He said the woman gave a written statement that she was illiterate and that she didn’t know about the Child Marriage Act.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...