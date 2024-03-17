Child marriage prevented in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 16

A team of the Woman and Child Development Department has rescued a minor girl of Yamunanagar, who was allegedly being married to a man of Jagadhri by her mother. The girl is about 16 years old.

Devender Kumar, an official of the Woman and Child Development Department, said they got information that the marriage of a minor girl of a colony of Yamunanagar would be solemnised with a man of Jagadhri on March 15. He said a team of the department reached the spot before the arrival of the baraat on Friday and asked the mother of the girl not to go ahead with the wedding.

He said the woman gave a written statement that she was illiterate and that she didn’t know about the Child Marriage Act.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar