Congress will form government in Haryana: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 6

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said the Congress will form a government in Haryana under the leadership of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state president Udai Bhan. “People have made up their mind to bring Congress to power after removing the ruling BJP-JJP. We will also win all the ten seats of Lok Sabha,” said Deepender while interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of Dalit Ekta Sammelan organised at Jat Bhawan in Sector 12 on Saturday.

Attacking the state government, the MP said that this government had taken Haryana off the track of development as it reached the 17th position in development. “Haryana is number one in unemployment, inflation and corruption. Educated youths are unemployed and are migrating abroad for jobs,” he said.

Hooda also said that he will contest the Lok Sabha election from Rohtak.

