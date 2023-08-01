Curfew imposed in Haryana’s Nuh following violence; death toll reaches 4; state seeks 20 RAF companies from Centre

Tribune News Service

Gurugram/Chandigarh, August 1

Curfew was imposed in Nuh on Monday night following the violence in the day.

DC Prashant Panwar said curfew is in place in Nuh. No untoward incident was reported through the night. Flag marches are being carried out in Nuh.

The administration will hold a meeting to assess the ground situation and take a call on the duration of the curfew.

IPS officers have been asked to take charge of all eight police stations in Nuh.

Police were conducting raids on in Khedla village as villagers fled to the nearby mountains to escape arrests.

Based on the videos doing the rounds, the accused were being identified and arrested, said SP Narendra Bijarniya.

Meanwhile, a religious building was torched in Sector 57 at Gurugram. Three people were injured. Police and administration are tightlipped about the incident. The fire department issued a statement saying, “A fire call was reported at fire station, Sector 29, at 12.21 am that a fire had occurred in an under-construction building. Three fire vehicles were sent to the site. Police sent the three injured to Civil Hospital. The fire was extinguished.”

Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured on Monday as a mob in Nuh district tried to stop a VHP procession, throwing stones and setting cars on fire, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government has sought 20 companies of the Rapid Action Force from the Centre for a week to maintain the law and order situation in Nuh district.

Internet services were suspended in Sohna, Manesar and Pataudi.

In all, four people have died so far, including two home guard jawans. As many as 125 private and eight police vehicles have been torched. Twenty-seven people have been detained by the police and 11 FIRs registered.

The situation is under control in Nuh, Sohna and adjoining districts. As many as 13 companies of paramilitary forces have been stationed there; six more companies will be reaching there shortly. There is no curfew in Faridabad, Palwal and Gurugram, However, Section 144 has been imposed there to avoid any untoward incident. The peace committee meeting will commence shortly in Sohna.

Meanwhile, CM ML Khattar will chair a meeting following Monday's developments. Home Minister Anil Vij and the DGP will attend the meeting scheduled for 1pm.

