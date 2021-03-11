Cyber fraud gang busted in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 14

The police busted a gang of cyber criminals by arresting three of its members. After the interrogation, transactions worth Rs 47 crore was detected from their accounts. A mobile phone, a sim card, an ATM card and Rs 1.20 lakh cash were recovered from the accused.

The accused include siblings, Akshay and Darshan, and Sagar who were nabbed in Chennai on August 2 and at Vijaynagar in Rajasthan on August 8, respectively. According to a spokesperson at the district police headquarters, a complaint was lodged on July 27 by Om Thakur, a local resident who runs an online shopping platform Shopee Mall. He was defrauded of Rs 1.24 lakh on the pretext of investing in his business for handsome returns.

It has been claimed that the victim received a link on his WhatsApp number, inviting him to be a part of an online trading business with a nominal investment.

The two brothers were sent to an eight-day remand while Sagar has been sent to a three-day remand, for further interrogation. The police suspects and is likely to arrest more persons in connection with the alleged racket.