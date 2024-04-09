DC chairs meet over liquor flow

Tribune News Service

Panipat: Commissioner, Excise and Taxation Department, Ashok Meena emphasised on a ‘zero tolerance’ policy for liquor smuggling during the elections. Meena was chairing a meeting of Panipat and Sonepat officials on Monday. As many as 45 routes have been finalised across the state for taking liquor, if it moves on other routes, seize the liquor and vehicle immediately, he directed. TNS

Search on for 2 missing brothers

Rohtak: The police have registered a case and launched a seach operation, with the help of the National Disaster Response Force, for two teenaged brothers, who went missing in Rohtak. Monu, a native of UP who has been residing here, said his sons Himanshu (15) and Nikit (12) had gone out to play on Sunday morning, but did not return. Police investigation indicated that they had gone to take bath in a canal. The duo were untraced till the filing of the report.

Car destroyed in Gurugram fire

Gurugram: A Tata Punch car parked near a dispensary in Sector 5 caught fire here on Monday. A fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control but the car was completely destroyed. The car belonged to a resident of Sector 109, Jawahar Singh. People tried to extinguish the fire with small cylinders, but it kept spreading. The cause behind the fire was not ascertained till the filing of the report. OC

Civic body issues 25 notices

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram has served 25 notices on the owners of residential properties, for allegedly running commercial activities illegally from their houses in the Palam Vihar area. The house owners were found running beauty parlours, clinics, property dealer's business; besides, converting the front areas into showrooms for various other businesses. The Town and Country Planning Officer of the MC Manish Yadav said the MC would soon initiate legal action and seal these properties. TNS

