Dengue lurks, key machine to fight it missing at Sirsa hospital

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 2

The changing weather has led to a surge in mosquito breeding around the streets, heightening the risk of dengue and malaria. Unfortunately, the Sirsa Civil Hospital lacks a crucial machine for platelet extraction essential in treating dengue patients.

Requests have been made to the headquarters from the Sirsa Civil Hospital, urging the provision of an apheresis machine, yet its availability remains pending. The installation of such a machine would markedly enhance the treatment of dengue patients, obviating the need for separate platelet collection efforts

Dr Samta, in-charge of the Civil Hospital's blood bank, said repeated appeals had been made to higher authorities for the acquisition of an apheresis machine, with only assurances provided in response

Annually, a significant number of individuals afflicted with dengue seek treatment at the district Civil Hospital, requiring not only medication, but blood transfusions due to depleted platelet levels. Given the rapid decline of platelets in dengue cases, prompt transfusions are imperative to avert fatalities. In the previous year, 427 dengue patients sought treatment for dengue, dividing their care between private healthcare facilities and the district Civil Hospital.

While the district Civil Hospital boasts microbiology, pathology labs and a blood bank for conducting essential blood and urine tests, the absence of an apheresis machine persists as a notable deficiency at the government level. Consequently, the extraction of plasma and platelets from donated blood takes approximately four hours due to the lack of this equipment. Furthermore, the extracted platelets can only be stored for a maximum of five days before their efficacy diminishes.

The hospital has been tasked with selecting an appropriate location for the installation of the machine, a step already taken, she added. The expeditious procurement of this machine would significantly enhance patient care at the hospital.

