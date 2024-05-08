Despite adverse weather, wheat production rises in Karnal district

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 7

Despite adverse conditions in the shape of hailstorms, rainfall and strong winds during March and April, the district has experienced an upsurge in the production of wheat. The arrival of wheat at the grain markets in the district has surpassed the previous year.

An official said the total wheat that arrived at the grain markets was 774,468 MT, compared to last year’s 752,052 MT. On the corresponding date last year, the arrival was recorded at 744,059 MT; however, the season would last for a couple of days, adding that the arrival would increase further.

Out of the total arrival, procurement agencies have purchased 765,704 MT of wheat. Among these agencies, the Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department has purchased 301,718 MT, HAFED 396,338 MT and Haryana State Warehousing Corporation 67,648 MT. The remaining 8,764 MT were acquired by traders.

Scientists claimed four reasons behind the high production. “The current season was longer in comparison to the last few seasons. It was about ten days longer due to the prevailing weather conditions,” said Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR).

He said that the new high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties adopted by a large number of farmers were another reason. He said the area under new varieties has increased in comparison to last year.

The Agriculture Department claimed that despite challenges such as hailstorms and rainfall during March and April, which inflicted damage to crops, wheat production exceeded expectations. The authorities said the rise in wheat yield was due to the concerted efforts of farmers and high-yielding varieties.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Dr Wazir Singh, said, “The department has conducted crop cutting experiments at 1,720 fields. The report is yet to be prepared; however, it indicates a higher production in comparison to last year.”

