Dip in temperature to have positive impact on wheat crop, say experts

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 30

Fog and severe cold conditions are likely to have a positive impact on the Rabi crops, especially wheat, in the region, agriculture experts said today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense to very dense fog and dry weather conditions in the state for the next few days.

The agriculture experts said wheat crop needs low temperature at this stage of its growth. Om Prakash Bishnoi, wheat scientist at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU) here, said the fall in the temperature has given a much needed relief to the farmers who were concerned about the above average temperature till a few days ago.

“The advanced sown wheat crop started generating headings/ears at duration of about 65 days due to above average temperature. But the dip in day and night temperature by 3-4 degrees Celsius has slowed this process. Thus, the plants will have more time to ripen the wheat grain as early generation of ears/headings could result in weak grain,” he said. He, however, added that frost could cause damage to the mustard crops. “But, we have not witnessed much frost in the region till now,” he said.

Bishnoi advised the farmers to apply mild irrigation in both mustard and wheat as it was dry weather these days. “We have recommended to the farmers to apply a balanced spray of zinc sulfate and urea on the standing wheat crop,” he said, adding that though there were some complaints of some plants getting yellowish due to certain reasons.

“But there is no disease in the Rabi crops as of now. Some areas where soil is having deficiency of micro nutrients could reflect on the wheat crop. But the farmers have been accordingly given advice by the HAU,” he said.

Bhiwani recorded the state’s lowest temperature at 6.7 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani also recorded maximum of 11.5 degrees Celsius that was the lowest daytime temperature in the state. Balsamand in Hisar district recorded minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius at night and 13.1 degrees Celsius during the day.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Hisar