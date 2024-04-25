Dogs rule Panipat streets

Stray dogs roaming on city roads have become a major problem for residents. Packs of dogs can be spotted on city roads and internal streets. The municipal corporation has failed to control the rising population of canines in the city. The condition has become worse due to the rise of stray cattle population, too. The packs of dogs are a direct threat to children and elderly. The MC along with Animal Husbandry Department should launch a campaign to curb their population. Deepak Saluja, Panipat

Demand to shift unauthorised dairies in yamunanagar

The Municipal Corporation has failed to shift unauthorised dairies from the residential areas of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Occasionally, the MC launches drives to shift these illegal dairies, but they cease their efforts after taking mild actions against the operators. The owners of these dairies dump cow-dung in the open, which is a health hazard to the residents of the area. The MC should solve this problem on priority. Ulshan Kumar, Yamunanagar

Sewage overflow irks hisar residents

Sewage has been overflowing in a street of House Board Colony of Hisar due to a choked sewerage pipeline being choked for five days. The residents of the colony have also complained to the Public Health Engineering Department, who also assured to clean the sewer line, but have not. The authorities concerned need to ensure proper cleaning of the pipe from time to time as this is not the first time it has choked. This pipe was blocked just about ten days ago, too. Sunil, Hisar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat