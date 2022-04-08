Former Haryana minister Nirmal Singh, daughter join AAP in Delhi

New Delhi, April 7
Former state minister Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra Sarwara joined the AAP on Thursday in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal.
Nirmal also merged his Haryana Democratic Front with the AAP. He had floated the front about two years ago after he seceded his relationship with the Congress.
Later addressing a press conference at the AAP national headquarters here, Nirmal said he joined the party because he was inspired by the government’s performance in Delhi. “Other political parties have failed to solve the problems of people in Haryana,” he added.
