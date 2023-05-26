Faridabad reels under severe water crisis, tanker mafia rules

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 25

With drinking water crisis affecting several residential areas and colonies, the demand for private water tankers has shot up in the city. Frequent power cuts and breakdown of machinery at tubewells are to be blamed for the problem in many localities. The gap between the demand and supply has widened amid rising temperature, a source in the Municipal Corporation said.

Areas worst-hit by the crisis include Dabua Colony, Jawahar Colony, SGM Nagar, Parvatiya Colony, Sanjay Colony, NH-1,2,3, 5 of NIT, Badkhal village, Sainik Colony, Sectors 22, 23,48, 49, 55, 21, Shiv Durga Vihar, Dayalbagh, Greenfields Colony, Gandhi Colony and some parts of Old Faridabad in the city. “My family spends Rs 60 to 80 per day on procuring water from private persons,” says Umesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 56 here. Rajesh of Jawahar Colony said residents have to depend on private water tankers meeting the daily requirement.

“The majority of the households of densely-populated colonies depend on tankers or bottled supply as they don’t have adequate storage facility. The cost of each tanker varies between Rs 800 to Rs 1000,” says Yogesh Dhingra, a former councillor.