Karnal: Farmers claim crop damage on 7,800 acres in Indri, Nilokheri

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 24

In the wake of recent rain and hailstorm that lashed the region on Friday, nearly 1,500 farmers in the Indri and Nilokheri blocks of the district have registered claims on the e-Kshatipurti portal, stating extensive losses to their wheat crop on approximately 7,800 acres of land. Adverse weather dealt a severe blow to the farmers already reeling under the aftermath of rain last month.

Initial reports paint a grim picture of the devastation across 69 villages, with 63 villages in the Indri block and six in the Nilokheri block bearing the brunt of the natural calamity.

According to data, farmers in the Indri block reported damages spanning across 7,366 acres of land, while those in Nilokheri block reported losses on 441 acres on the portal.

The farming community is seeking government intervention in the compensation for the losses.

Manjeet Chaugama, president of the BKU (Charuni) for the Indri block, emphasised the widespread nature of the losses and highlighted the need for immediate action.

Despite raising the issue with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during his visit to the Indri block last Saturday, no progress has been made regarding a special girdawari. “We demand the government to assess the loss and compensate the farmers,” he added. BKU (Charuni) state vice-president Rampal Chahal shared the same sentiments, demanding the compensation for every affected farmer. “We demand that compensation be given to every farmer who has suffered losses,” he added.

Meanwhile, authorities assured that the verification of the farmers’ claims was underway.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) Manish Yadav said the officials including, patwaris, kanungos, and tehsildars were on the ground assessing the damages. He assured that once the verification was complete, assessments by the SDM and Deputy Commissioner would be done. “We will send our report to the government after the completion of verification for the compensation to be given to the affected farmers,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal