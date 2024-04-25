 Karnal: Farmers claim crop damage on 7,800 acres in Indri, Nilokheri : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Karnal: Farmers claim crop damage on 7,800 acres in Indri, Nilokheri

Karnal: Farmers claim crop damage on 7,800 acres in Indri, Nilokheri

Say rain, hailstorm in the region on Friday proved disastrous

Karnal: Farmers claim crop damage on 7,800 acres in Indri, Nilokheri

Farmers with flattened wheat crop in their field. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 24

In the wake of recent rain and hailstorm that lashed the region on Friday, nearly 1,500 farmers in the Indri and Nilokheri blocks of the district have registered claims on the e-Kshatipurti portal, stating extensive losses to their wheat crop on approximately 7,800 acres of land. Adverse weather dealt a severe blow to the farmers already reeling under the aftermath of rain last month.

Initial reports paint a grim picture of the devastation across 69 villages, with 63 villages in the Indri block and six in the Nilokheri block bearing the brunt of the natural calamity.

According to data, farmers in the Indri block reported damages spanning across 7,366 acres of land, while those in Nilokheri block reported losses on 441 acres on the portal.

The farming community is seeking government intervention in the compensation for the losses.

Manjeet Chaugama, president of the BKU (Charuni) for the Indri block, emphasised the widespread nature of the losses and highlighted the need for immediate action.

Despite raising the issue with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during his visit to the Indri block last Saturday, no progress has been made regarding a special girdawari. “We demand the government to assess the loss and compensate the farmers,” he added. BKU (Charuni) state vice-president Rampal Chahal shared the same sentiments, demanding the compensation for every affected farmer. “We demand that compensation be given to every farmer who has suffered losses,” he added.

Meanwhile, authorities assured that the verification of the farmers’ claims was underway.

District Revenue Officer (DRO) Manish Yadav said the officials including, patwaris, kanungos, and tehsildars were on the ground assessing the damages. He assured that once the verification was complete, assessments by the SDM and Deputy Commissioner would be done. “We will send our report to the government after the completion of verification for the compensation to be given to the affected farmers,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer

2
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

3
Punjab

Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi

4
India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints while speaking at campaign rally in Maharashtra

5
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

6
India

AFT asks Delhi HC to initiate contempt action against defence ministry for failing to pay enhanced pension to widow of fratricide victim

7
Delhi

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

8
Haryana

Supreme Court stays construction of four dams inside Haryana’s Kalesar Wildlife Sanctuary

9
Himachal

Congress in dilemma over fielding BJP rebels in Himachal Pradesh bypolls

10
India

MP Navneet Rana faces tough challenge from MVA’s Balwant Wankhede in Amravati

Don't Miss

View All
Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

Top News

EC seeks BJP's response on Opposition charge of PM Modi violating model code

Election Commission sends notices to PM Modi, Rahul, Kharge over violation of Model Code of Conduct

The ECI has invoked Section 77 of the Representation of the ...

Massive landslide hit Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away

Massive landslide hits Arunachal-China border area; major portion of highway washed away

Videos shows huge stretch of the highway missing, making it ...

Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case

Maharashtra cyber cell summons actor Tamannaah Bhatia in illegal IPL streaming case

For allegedly promoting the viewing of IPL matches on Fairpl...

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

Out of 56, 15 are from Telangana, 7 each from Andhra Pradesh...

6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies

6,092 posts in Pollution Control Boards vacant; SC orders Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and UP to fill vacancies

51 per cent of the total posts in various Statutory Pollutio...


Cities

View All

Two groups clash outside immigration agency office

Two groups clash outside immigration agency office in Amritsar

Sacrilege: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh fires another salvo against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Over 3 kg heroin seized in Tarn Taran; 1 held

Amritsar: Two of carjackers gang nabbed, two vehicles recovered

Ajnala man arrested for kidnapping Chandigarh-based taxi driver

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Buzz about Sidhu Moosewala’s father contesting from Bathinda as Independent candidate

Sikandar Singh Maluka stays away from Akali Dal events

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

After talks with CTU officials, PRTC restores service to Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Haryana cop among three held for graft

Finally, AAP, Congress hold joint public event in Chandigarh

Will resolve your issues if elected, Sanjay Tandon tells furniture shop owners

Chandigarh to offer red carpet entry at 55 model polling stations

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Delhi CM Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ of excise scam, ED tells Supreme Court; AAP terms Central probe agency a 'lie machine'

Sunita Kejriwal likely to join AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi, will hold roadshows this weekend: Sources

JEE-Main 2024 result declared; 56 candidates score 100 percentile

Delhi CM to continue his struggle, says AAP minister after meeting him

Can’t control poll, hacking of EVMs mere suspicion: Supreme Court in VVPAT case

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Jalandhar boy Rachit Aggarwal secures AIR 25 in JEE-Mains 2024

Snatchers have a free run in Jalandhar

3 nabbed for snatching vehicles in Jalandhar

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary releases ‘objectionable’ poster of Charanjit Singh Channi, suspended from Congress

Day after Vijay Sampla’s nephew leaves BJP, Sunil Jakhar, Vijay Rupani meet ex-minister

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Ludhiana tops state in election code violation complaints, 86% resolved

Amarinder’s loyalists mum on extending support to Bittu

Employee gets stuck between buses, dies

Three of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested, 12 bikes recovered

2 youths held with heroin

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Punjabis by its side, varsity has a bright future: Prof Arvind

Land relief: Farmers to stop entry of AAP, BJP nominees in 24 Patiala villages

RGNUL Vice-Chancellor interacts with students

Speed up wheat lifting in mandis, officials told