Farmers going to submit memo to CM detained

Hisar, March 30

Farm activists, who have been protesting in Uchana town of Jind district for the past 16 months, were detained today when they tried to meet Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to submit a memorandum of their demands during his visit here. The activists were let off about one hour later when the CM had left the venue.

The demands include demand for adequate canal water for irrigation in the villages of Uchana region, immediate release of the compensation to farmers who has suffered the Rabi crop loss due to recent hailstorm and to take measures for development of Uchana and adjoining areas.

Azad Palwa, a farmer activist, who was leading the delegation, said they wanted to submit their memorandum to the CM in a peaceful way.

“Though we have given the memorandum to former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, but no action was taken to redress their demands,” he said.

Palwa said it was expected from the new chief minister Nayab Saini that he would listen to them and would find a solution. But he has also disappointed them, he alleged.

