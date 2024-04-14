Food inspector among four booked for stealing ration worth Rs 20L in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, April 13

A theft of ration stock — including wheat, millet and mustard oil worth about Rs 20 lakh — was unearthed here after an inquiry conducted by a special team headed by the Deputy Director of the Food and Supply Department. Following the inquiry report, the city police have registered a case against four persons — Food Inspector Surender Saini, computer programmer Srijan Bharti, and depot holders Lalita and Anil Kumar — for the alleged theft of government ration.

The case was lodged on the complaint of Aaditya Kaushik, District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC), under Sections 10 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and Sections 408, 409 and 420 of the IPC.

As per information, Ankit Mittal of Gandhi Colony had filed a complaint that a food inspector, in connivance with ration depot owners Umesh, Lalita, and Anil had stolen a huge stock of ration by using his official ID on the point on sale (POS) machines of eight depot holders. The complainant stated that they all had misappropriated government ration stock in 2021, 2022 and 2023, too.

Following the complaint, a team headed by Deputy Director Meghna Kanwar conducted an investigation into the matter. During the investigation, the team found misappropriation of the government ration stock and recommended a case against two officials and three depot holders.

Aditya Kaushik, District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC), filed a complaint with the city police on Friday night on the basis of the inquiry concluded by the special team of the headquarters. Kaushik said the food inspector changed the stock by using his ID on POS machines and the programmer had approved the same. During the inquiry, it was found that a stock of 438 quintal millet, 326.65 quintal wheat, 2,400 litre mustard oil and 1,003 kg sugar was misappropriated. It was found that both food inspector Surender and programmer Srijan, in connivance with the depot holders, had caused a financial loss of Rs 20 lakh to the department by showing the stock nil on POS machines, he said.

Depot holder Umesh was booked earlier on April 4 for the theft of government ration stock, he said. A detailed inquiry into the matter would be conducted of the previous years too and strict action would be initiated against those involved in corruption, the DFSC said.

Millet, wheat, oil, sugar stock misappropriated

During the inquiry, it was found that a stock of 438 quintal millet, 326.65 quintal wheat, 2,400 litre mustard oil and 1,003 kg sugar was misappropriated.

Two officials, Food Inspector Surender Saini and computer programmer Srijan Bharti, and two depot holders, Lalita and Anil Kumar, have been booked

District Food and Supply Controller (DFSC), filed a complaint to the city police on Friday night on the basis of the inquiry

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat