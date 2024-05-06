Gurugram authorities mull Metro line on Galleria road

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 5

Gurugram residents may soon get a new internal Metro line. The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) and Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) are mulling running a special Metro line on the Galleria road and ordered a feasibility survey of the same.

According to the initial proposal, the Millennium City Center Metro station will be connected with the Sector 42/43 station of the Rapid Metro on Golf Course Road.

The proposed Metro line will be 2.4-km long and will benefit thousands of residents of Sushant Lok One, DLF Phase 4, and Sectors 27, 42 and 43. It is expected to significantly reduce vehicular traffic on city roads.

A geotechnical survey has been done for about 5 km for expanding the Metro network from the Millennium City Centre Metro station to Cyber City via Old Gurugram.

Under the survey, a 30-m-deep borewell would be dug and water and soil samples would be taken and tested. So far, samples have been taken from about 50 borewells, which were being tested in a lab.

At the recent meeting, which was chaired by the GMRL Chairman, orders were issued regarding the feasibility survey and the agency had been asked to submit a detailed plan with possibilities and blocks.

The authorities have also got in touch with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which has suggested a spot for constructing a Metro station, although nothing has been finalised yet.

The GMDA has planned to increase the width of this road and plans to leave half a meter partition in the middle of the road on both sides.

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited has stated that if there was a plan to increase the width of this road, the work should be done keeping in mind the plans to expand the Metro. It would be better if the separation of two and a half meters was not done, the agency added.

At present, a survey is being conducted around Subhash Chowk. The HMRTC has currently entrusted the responsibility of surveying 12.76-km of the 28.5-km Metro to a private company.

