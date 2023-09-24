Gurugram Police arrests 3, busts ‘Bullet Gang’ of chain snatching

Gurugram, September 24
The Gurugram Police has arrested three people of a chain snatching gang which had terrified the city residents with brazen attacks and robbing jewellery worth lakhs in mere one and half months, an officer said on Sunday.
Among those arrested was the leader of the gang, which went by the name ‘Bullet’ gang because its members went out hunting for victims on Bullet motorbikes.
The three included a goldsmith who used to buy the snatched items from the gang.
According to ACP Crime Varun Dahiya, the Gurugram Police had been receiving complaints for the last one and half month about heavy built youths coming on Bullet in the East Zone and snatching gold items from unsuspecting people.
“The gang used to carry out crimes especially early in the morning, when people would go out for a walk. Women were their main targets,” Dahiya said.
Police have recovered Rs 1.27 lakh in cash, one gold chain, and one cylinder from their possession, said the ACP.
The accused were identified as Shubham, a resident of Nainital and the leader of the gang. His associates were Ajay, a resident of Bihar, and Nav Kumar, a native of West Bengal, and the goldsmith of the gang, said police.
“Nav Kumar had been operating a jewellery shop in Chakkarpur village for the last six months. We are questioning the accused,” the officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report
Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18
PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen
Says Indian railways is the most trusted co-passenger of cou...
It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...
Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul
Speaking at a conclave, the Congress leader says idea of ‘on...
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann lead their ‘baraat'
Videos of 'baraat' and bride-groom hiding from media have go...