Gurugram Police arrests 3, busts ‘Bullet Gang’ of chain snatching

PTI

Gurugram, September 24

The Gurugram Police has arrested three people of a chain snatching gang which had terrified the city residents with brazen attacks and robbing jewellery worth lakhs in mere one and half months, an officer said on Sunday.

Among those arrested was the leader of the gang, which went by the name ‘Bullet’ gang because its members went out hunting for victims on Bullet motorbikes.

The three included a goldsmith who used to buy the snatched items from the gang.

According to ACP Crime Varun Dahiya, the Gurugram Police had been receiving complaints for the last one and half month about heavy built youths coming on Bullet in the East Zone and snatching gold items from unsuspecting people.

“The gang used to carry out crimes especially early in the morning, when people would go out for a walk. Women were their main targets,” Dahiya said.

Police have recovered Rs 1.27 lakh in cash, one gold chain, and one cylinder from their possession, said the ACP.

The accused were identified as Shubham, a resident of Nainital and the leader of the gang. His associates were Ajay, a resident of Bihar, and Nav Kumar, a native of West Bengal, and the goldsmith of the gang, said police.

“Nav Kumar had been operating a jewellery shop in Chakkarpur village for the last six months. We are questioning the accused,” the officer said.

