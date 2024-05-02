 Gurugram police on alert : The Tribune India

Gurugram police on alert

Security personnel inspect a classroom after a bomb threat was received at DPS School (Sector 30) in Noida on Wednesday. PTI



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 1

In response to bomb threats sent via email to multiple schools across Delhi-NCR, the Gurugram police along with bomb disposal teams on Wednesday conducted thorough investigations at various schools, yet no suspicious objects were found. Following this, the police urged the general public not to panic.

Teams of police and a bomb squad visited DPS schools in Sector 102 and 103, Venkateshwara School in Sector 57 and several other schools for inspection, but no suspicious objects were discovered. The Delhi and Noida Police had received information regarding bomb threats via email, prompting both states’ police forces to conduct comprehensive searches at schools.

The bomb threat information caused anxiety among parents of students in Gurugram schools, following which many parents came to pick up their children from the school premises.

According to the Gurugram police spokesperson, under the direction of Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, bomb disposal teams and police thoroughly searched every corner of the schools, while students were temporarily evacuated.

Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime, reassured the public about security, stating that there was no need for panic. Preliminary investigations indicated that the email was sent solely to intimidate.

“We have also requested that if anyone disseminates misleading or false information about bomb threats in schools of Delhi and Noida, and attempts to spread such misinformation on social media, the police will closely monitor social platforms and take legal action,” added ACP Dahiya.

“Threat emails have been received by five schools in Gurugram. A thorough security check was conducted in all of these schools,” said Dahiya.

#Gurugram


