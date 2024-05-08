Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini: Teach lesson to misleading forces

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 7

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today addressed a rally in support of BJP candidate Dr Ashok Tanwar in Goriwala village in Sirsa district. He said efforts should be made to teach a lesson to those who mislead the nation, make false promises, and seek power by lying to the people. He said the day to teach such people a lesson has come on May 25.

Referring to Congress supporters claiming to form a government on their own, he pointed out that in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Congress contested 464 seats, in 2019 on 421, and now in 2024, they are contesting only 272 seats. He predicted that the result on June 4 would confirm the trend of BJP surpassing the 400-seat mark. He urged the people to ensure a significant victory for Tanwar in the Lok Sabha elections.

He said the Opposition lacks any significant issues to raise, hence they are opposing unreasonably on every matter. He mentioned that when the Prime Minister initiated the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, Kumari Selja staged a protest and now she is trying to gain the favour of farmers.

Saini criticised the previous Congress government for mocking farmers by distributing cheques of Rs 2 and Rs 5 in the name of compensation, whereas the BJP government provided substantial compensation of over Rs 12,000 crore to farmers. Saini said the Modi government had consistently increased the MSP for farmers, injecting over Rs 3 lakh crore into their accounts.

He emphasised that the real battle against poverty was being fought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He cited various initiatives taken for the welfare of poor, such as issuing Ayushman cards to ensure access to healthcare without wandering, and providing gas connections to women among others.

