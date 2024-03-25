Hit by tractor, truck driver dies

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 24

A truck driver from Rajasthan was killed after being hit by a tractor near Binjhol village on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Jameel of Alwar district.

Victim’s uncle Sharif Khan, in his complaint to the police, said he and Jameel were transporting cement from Kotputli in Rajasthan to Panipat.

Sharif said Jameel parked his truck along the road near Binjhol village and went to buy a water bottle from a shop. He said Jamal was hit by a tractor travelling at a fast pace and sustained injuries.

With the local people coming to their aid, Jameel was admitted to the Civil Hospital, where doctors referred him to PGIMS-Rohtak.

However, Sharif said he took him to a private hospital. Jameel succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

Following a complaint made by Sharif, the Model Town police have registered a case under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation.

