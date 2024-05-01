INDIA bloc will win over 300 seats, claims AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 30

AAP leader Sanjay Singh today claimed that the INDIA bloc would win over 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and the BJP would face its biggest defeat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Singh was here to address public meetings in support of AAP’s state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta.

Speaking to mediapersons, the AAP leader said, “The country is going through the phase of dictatorship. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been put behind the bars without any evidence even though he has been working for the welfare of the people by improving healthcare, education facilities and providing free power and water. He (Kejriwal) has done more than he had promised in the election manifestos.”

Targeting the BJP government over the issues of inflation, unemployment, corruption, and black money, he said “The Prime Minister should present his report card and tell what he has done in the last 10 years. He failed to double the income of farmers, generate employment and provide cheaper fuel and gas. Narendra Modi is giving only guarantee of lies. The electoral bond is the biggest scam in India after Independence. Modi has no intention to take action against corruption because all corrupt people are joining the BJP and contesting the election in alliance with the BJP.”

“People of all sections of society are supporting our candidate Sushil Gupta. The INDIA bloc will win over 300 seats. If voted to power, the INDIA bloc promises to give 200 units of free power, Rs 1,000 per month each to unemployed youths, farmers and women, employment and MSP to the farmers. We will improve the quality of education and healthcare facilities,” he added.

“I am here to appeal to the people of Kurukshetra to take revenge from the BJP, for the killing of farmers, on the questions of Agniveer, inflation, corruption and misconduct with the women athletes, through the power of vote,” Sanjay Singh said.

To a query, he said, “Families of the people who have died due to the side effects of Covishield must be compensated by the company, it should bear the liabilities of such families and murder cases be registered against the people responsible.”

Sanjay Singh was accompanied by Kurukshetra Lok Sabha candidate Sushil Gupta, AAP’s state vice-president Anurag Dhanda, Balbir Singh and several other AAP leaders.

