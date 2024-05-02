 INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP ropes in 15 Rajasthan leaders to campaign in Haryana : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
INDIA VOTES 2024: BJP ropes in 15 Rajasthan leaders to campaign in Haryana

Will join poll campaign, review booth-level preparations for election

Haryana and Rajasthan BJP leaders during a meeting in Rohtak on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 1

The BJP has roped in its 15 leaders from the neighbouring Rajasthan, including a state cabinet minister and outgoing MPs and MLAs, to campaign with local leaders for the Lok Sabha elections.

These leaders will camp in their allotted parliamentary constituency till the polling and would also work to strengthen and review booth-level preparations for the election that is slated for May 25 in the state.

“The leaders include Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Sumit Godara, Alwar MLA Baba Balak Nath, outgoing MPs — Sumedhanand Saraswati and Bhagirath Choudhary, Rajasthan Kisan Aayog chief CR Choudhary, former MP and BJP state general secretary Santosh Ahlawat, BJP SC Morcha chief Kailash Meghwal, OBC Morcha national secretary Nirmal Kumawat, former MLAs — Vishvanath Meghwal and Subhash Punia,” said a BJP leader.

He said the party’s Haryana Lok Sabha poll incharge and Rajasthan’s former BJP state president Satish Punia was already in the state. He had been reviewing and discussing the party’s preparations and poll strategies with Haryana BJP leaders. The BJP would intensify its election campaign after filing of nomination papers by all candidates, he added.

“Punia also held marathon meetings with party’s Haryana Lok Sabha Poll Committee convener Subhash Barala and state general secretary Phaninder Nath Sharma in Rohtak on Tuesday. The leaders not only chalked out strategies to strengthen the poll campaign in the coming days, but also discussed how to counter the opposition’s attack on the BJP over various issues,” said sources.

The BJP leader said the meeting also decided to assign tasks and allot constituencies to Rajasthan leaders. These leaders had been roped in mainly in Gurugram, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Hisar and Sirsa.

“Since Alwar MLA Baba Balak Nath is also the Mahant of Baba Mastnath Math in Rohtak, which has a considerable number of followers in Rohtak and other parts of south Haryana, he will also campaign in Rohtak, Gurugram and Mahendragarh districts. Baba Balak Nath belongs to the Ahir community and the party may ask the Alwar MLA to work in Ahir-dominated Kosli segment of Rohtak parliamentary constituency to woo the voters,” claimed a senior BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala said the meetings of various cells of the party were going on regarding the Lok Sabha election.

“We have sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur for addressing rallies and attending road shows in various parts of the state after completion of the nomination process,” Barala added.

