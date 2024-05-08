INDIA VOTES 2024: Feeling the heat, BJP to reach out to women, Sikhs, SCs, youth

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 7

Amid the ongoing reports regarding the Congress candidates giving a tough time to the BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha poll due to the “anti-incumbency” and “caste equations” across the state, the saffron party has now decided to hold meetings with small groups to apprise them of the achievements of the Modi government in the past decade.

According to sources, the party is mainly focusing on Scheduled Castes (SC), women, Sikhs and youth. The workers have been provided with the details of development works carried out by the government for the people belonging to these categories.

An internal missive has also been sent to the workers in this regard.

“The exercise is part of our campaign and it aims to reach out to the maximum number of people of all four sections, which will play a crucial role in the Lok Sabha elections. Some constituencies, sharing border with Punjab, have a considerable number of Sikh voters. The party workers will contact them to familiarise them with the achievements of the Modi government,” said a BJP leader.

As per the internal communiqué, the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, the declaration of December 26 as the ‘Veer Bal Diwas’ to pay a tribute to Guru Gobind Singh, the conviction of those involved in the 1984 riots and the provision of monetary aid as compensation to riot-victims Sikh families are the main points to be highlighted by the workers.

“Sirsa, Ambala and Kurukshetra are the parliamentary constituencies where Sikh voters are in considerable numbers, so it is necessary to inform them about the accomplishments of the BJP government,” said the leader. He said the party had also identified some works to be highlighted among electors belonging to the SC community.

“These works include the development and declaration of five main places related to Dr BR Ambedkar’s life as ‘Panch Tirth’, naming the newly established international airport of Ayodhya after Maharshi Valmiki, the appointment of Ram Nath Kovind as the President of India, the inclusion of 12 leaders belonging to the SCs in the Central Government’s Cabinet and the unveiling of a 25-ft statue of Guru Ravidas in Kashi,” he added.

According to sources, the party workers have been instructed to highlight all these works as aware citizens, and not like the spokesmen of a political party. As per instructions, while holding such meetings, the workers would avoid carrying the party flag and donning any ‘patka’ of the party.

