Induction ceremony at St Xavier's

Sirsa: St Xavier's School in Sirsa hosted a vibrant decoration and oath-taking ceremony for the new cabinet members for the academic session 2024-25. Anjani Agrawal, a pediatrician and Sanjeevani Hospital's administrator, was the chief guest. The event began with a prayer. Dr Anjani shared anecdotes from her life’s journey to inspire the students, highlighting the importance of setting goals, hard work and discipline. Principal Father Evo Dias congratulated the new cabinet and motivated its members to work for the school’s welfare.

Workshop at ashoka university

Sonepat: A workshop titled ‘Environmental Surveillance of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR): Strategies and Implications’ was hosted by Ashoka University. Experts from various organisations, including Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), World Health Organisation (WHO), National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and partners of Alliance for Pathogen Surveillance and Innovation (APSI), among others, highlighted the imminent need for unified data systems and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the surveillance of anti-microbial resistance (AMR) in India. The workshop brought together experts, researchers, policymakers and stakeholders from diverse sectors to deliberate on the multifaceted dimensions of the impact of AMR on one health and develop actionable strategies to combat its escalation.

Computer training workshop at GVM

Sonepat: A special computer training workshop was organised at GVM Girls College for students, who had completed their school education. President OP Paruthi and principal Manjula Spah were present at the event.

Rakesh Juneja, head of the computer department, said a 15-day special workshop was being organised in the college for girl students who had passed Class XII, adding that various kinds of training were being given to them under the programme to make them self-reliant. They were given basic information about computer, latest technologies such as ChatGPT, cyber security, MS office, Google Drive, Internet and e-mail.

