Infant among four killed in accident at Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 29

Four persons — two women and two children — were killed and six persons sustained injuries in an accident near Karewari village on the Gohana-Sonepat road, when a van hit the divider. The deceased have been identified as Kavita (38), Jigyansh (three-month-old baby), Deepika (12) and Santra (55) of Shahbad Dairy of Delhi. The injured have been identified as Pooja, Vani, Ashok, his daughter Dishu and son Prince, Gauri and van driver Dharambir.

As per information, Santra of Shahbad Dairy, along with her two daughters Pooja and Kavita, their husbands Satte and Ashok and their children, and their neighbour’s daughter Gauri had gone to a temple at Seenk village in Panipat. They left from Seenk village to Delhi on Monday around 6 am. As they reached the Karewari village turn, the vehicle got imbalanced and hit a stone on the roadside. The impact was such that the front of the vehicle got badly damaged and Jigyansh, Deepika, Santra and Kavita died at the spot.

On getting the information, the Mohana police reached the spot and sent the bodies to the mortuary at the General Hospital and and got the injured admitted to the hospital. Inspector Arun Kumar, SHO, Mohana, said a case had been registered against the driver.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sonepat