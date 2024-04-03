Jagadhri undertrial dies after fits attack

Yamunanagar, April 2
An undertrial prisoner, lodged at Jagadhri jail here, died at the Yamunanagar Civil Hospital on Tuesday.
The undertrial prisoner identified as Jamil (33) of Chandpur village in Pratap Nagar block of the district was sent to judicial custody in an NDPS Act case.
As per jail authorities, Jamil was under treatment at the jail hospital for several days and he complained of fits on Monday night.
The police said they had a tip-off that Jamil used to sell heroin. On March 26, they got information that he was near his village to deliver a heroin consignment. A team of Pratap Nagar police station had allegedly arrested Jamil with 10.19-gm heroin from near his village that day.
After registering a case under Section 21-B of the NDPS Act on March 26, he was produced before a court, which sent him to Jagadhri district jail on March 27.
“Last night, he complained of fits and was referred to the Yamunanagar hospital. He died on Tuesday,” said Jail Superintendent Vikas Chhibber.
