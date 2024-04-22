Jhajjar man hit by Vehicle, dies

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar: A 45-year-old man, identified as Kuldeep Singh of Jhajjar city, was hit by a heavy vehicle when he was out on morning walk on the Jhajjar-Badli road here. He died on the spot. The vehicle driver managed to flee the spot. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against an unidentified driver on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

