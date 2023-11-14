 Jind principal ‘guilty’ of sexual abuse: Panel report : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Jind principal ‘guilty’ of sexual abuse: Panel report

Jind principal ‘guilty’ of sexual abuse: Panel report

Jind principal ‘guilty’ of sexual abuse: Panel report

The Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee constituted by the Jind Deputy Commissioner to probe charges against the principal, arrested for sexual abuse of several girl students of a government senior secondary school, has found him guilty in several incidents, official sources have said. File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 13

The Prevention of Sexual Harassment Committee constituted by the Jind Deputy Commissioner to probe charges against the principal, arrested for sexual abuse of several girl students of a government senior secondary school, has found him guilty in several incidents, official sources have said.

A member of the committee told The Tribune that the committee had submitted its report to the authorities.

This comes as the Jind police approached the family of the girl who had died by suicide at her house in September this year. The victim was a student of Class XI at the school. A letter purportedly written by some victims on August 31 had led to the investigation against the principal.

Suicide victim’s kin refuse to give statement

  • Kin of a suicide victim, who studied in Jind school where principal allegedly abused girls, have refused to give statement
  • A police official visited the girl’s house, but the family denied seeing any signs of pressure or depression before her death
  • Police may initiate legal action if the family comes out with a statement about her death later, says the SP

Sources said the girl, who belonged to a weaker section of the society, hanged herself in a room on the first floor of her house on September 30 after returning from school. The family claimed they were taken aback and cremated the body. An official who visited the victim’s residence after the incident revealed her mother denied noticing any pressure on her or signs of depression on days preceding her death. SP Sumit Kumar said a police team visited the girl’s family following the principal’s arrest. “But the family refused to give statement. The police may initiate legal action if they come out with a statement about her death later,” the SP said, adding while there were rumours of three incidents of suicide by girl students, the police had not come across any such case.

“Some of the girls had testified before the magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The police have enough evidence to file a challan against the suspect in court. Our investigation is going on,” the SP maintained.

The principal was arrested on November 4 after being booked under Sections 8 (sexual assault), 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and 354, 341 and 342 of the IPC. He is currently in judicial custody. The police have seized his mobile phone and sent it for forensic examination.

#Hisar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

2
Business

Raymond head Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

3
Punjab

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
India

Justin Trudeau reaffirms allegation on Nijjar, says India 'kicked out' Canadian diplomats

5
World

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

6
Trending

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party of them holding hands goes viral

7
India

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

8
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

10
Punjab

Bullet fired by unknown person hits Punjab cadre IAS officer’s residence in Chandigarh, no one injured

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke

Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke

AQI ‘severe’ in several parts | Odd-even on cards

After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

After 2-day relief, farm fires surge to 1,624 in Punjab

Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana

Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana

AQI hovered around ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ during the past 24 ...

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Tiger 3 fans burst crackers inside theatre; this is dangerous: Salman

Tiger 3 fans burst crackers inside theatre; this is dangerous: Salman


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Panchkula residents flout norms too

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

1,175 road mishap fatalities till October 31: Police

Traffic advisory ahead of trade fair in Delhi

Gopal Rai blames UP, Haryana for pollution in Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council doubles parking fee

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title