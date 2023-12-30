Khap, farmers seek release of accused

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 29

Activists of various khap panchayats, farmers and social organisations protested demanding release of the youths, including Neelam Azad of Ghaso Khurd village in Jind district, who have been arrested in the Parliament security breach case, in Narwana town of Jind district, today.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the SDM in Narwana addressed to the President of India. The protesters include Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader Azad Palwa, women activist Sikkim Nain, Kandela khap pradhan Om Prakash Kandela, Dalel Sihag of Majra Khap, Balbir Singh of the All-India Kisan Sabha besides the representatives of many other farmers and social bodies.

Azad Palwa said they had demanded immediate release of all youths who were arrested by the Delhi Police in the case. Besides, they also urged the government to release all political prisoners who had been arrested under the sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and scrap the laws, including UAPA, Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) and NIA, terming these acts as anti-people.

Activist Sikkim Nain said the youths who protested at Parliament on December 13 had intended to raise their voice against the prevalent unemployment and dictatorial attitude of the government. “The incumbent regime has been working to crush the voice of various sections of society, which is evident from the government’s attitude and handling of various agitations, including the farmers’ agitation and sportspersons agitation. We will continue to raise our voice and express dissent towards the anti-people policies of the government under the platform of the Campaign against State Repression’ (CASR)”, she said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar #Jind #Parliament security breach