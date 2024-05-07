Khattar declares movable property worth Rs 2.14 crore

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 6
The income of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has witnessed a 25-fold surge in the past 10 years. Khattar is contesting the Karnal Lok Sabha elections and has submitted his nomination papers to the Returning Officer.
At Rs 4.15 cr, CM Saini’s immovable property witnesses 2.5-fold rise
In his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, Khattar disclosed movable property worth around Rs 2.14 crore in 2024, while it was Rs 8.29 lakh during his candidacy in the 2014 Karnal Assembly segment poll.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has experienced a surge, with his immovable property witnessing a 2.5-fold increase.
Saini, who also filed his nomination papers from the Karnal Assembly segment, which is going to witness byelection following Khattar’s resignation as MLA, disclosed a movable property valued at Rs 43.57 lakh, while his wife, Suman, reported movable assets amounting to Rs 9.29 lakh.
Saini declared his immovable property worth Rs 4.15 crore, with his wife’s assets totalling Rs 70 lakh in 2024.
During the 2019 General Election, his movable property was Rs 31.7 lakh, while his wife’s was Rs 11.21 lakh. Saini’s immovable property was Rs 1,62 crore and that of his wife Rs 32.55 lakh.
Earlier, both leaders held a massive roadshow amid heat wave, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of party workers and leaders. The roadshow started from Ramlila ground and passed through railway road and hospital chowk to the Mini Secretariat. Residents also welcomed the roadshow and showered flower petals on Khattar and Saini.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off
a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...