Khelo India: Hockey games commence at Shahabad

Kurukshetra, June 4
Men’s hockey league matches of the fourth Khelo India Youth Games started at Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium in Shahabad on Saturday.
In the morning session, Uttar Pradesh drubbed Bihar 10-0. In another enthralling encounter, Haryana and Punjab managed a 3-3 draw.
In the evening, powerhouses Jharkhand and Odisha clashed and the former won 1-0. In another game, Manipur won against Chandigarh 4-3.
Kurukshetra DC Mukul Kumar said, “Hosting Khelo India is a golden opportunity for the state. All facilities are being provided to the players here. Shahabad SDM and district sports officer have been directed to ensure that players get all facilities and are given quality food.”
