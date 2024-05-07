Labourer inhales gas inside pit, dies

Sirsa, May 6
A 40-year-old labourer died after inhaling a poisonous gas while digging a pit at Adarsh Nagar here on Sunday night. Meanwhile, another labourer was injured and referred to the medical college in Agroha, Hisar.
According to information, three labourers — Binder Singh of Mallan village in Muktsar district, Harmandir Singh from Ludhiana’s Raikot and Rajkumar — were digging a pit for constructing a toilet in Adarsh Nagar when the incident took place.
Binder was inside the pit, while Harmandir and Rajkumar were working outside. After digging the pit about 28 feet, Binder fell unconscious due to the gas. Harmandir and Rajkumar called him, but he did not respond. Thereafter, Harmandir went inside the pit. He also fell unconscious.
After that, Rajkumar called passers-by and the police. Both labourers were taken out of the pit and rushed to hospital where doctors declared Binder dead. Harmandir was referred to the medical college.
On Monday, the Civil Lines police initiated action on the statement of Binder’s relatives.
