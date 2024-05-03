LS election results to decide next state govt in Haryana, says Bhupinder Hooda

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 2

Like the previous elections, the issues of establishing an industrial model township (IMT) and employment generation are yet again turning out to be major poll promises in Ambala.

Addressing a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Varun Chaudhry, who filed his nomination papers today, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda promised to establish an IMT in Ambala. Varun was accompanied by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party’s state chief Udai Bhan and Nirmal Singh.

In his address, Hooda said, “The Lok Sabha election will decide the next state government in Haryana. While preparing its manifesto, the party focused on all sections of the society, including the elderly, women, youngsters, labourers and the poor. The Centre and the state governments have failed to generate employment and lakhs of permanent posts are lying vacant. After forming its government in Haryana, the Congress will establish an IMT in Ambala and generate employment. About 2 lakh posts are vacant in the state. The Congress government will fill all those posts.”

‘Will make Haryana safe again’ The law and order situation has deteriorated in Haryana. We will again make Haryana a safe and peaceful state after coming to power. —Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Former Chief Minister

Targeting the BJP government, he said, “The law and order situation has deteriorated in Haryana. We will again make Haryana a safe and peaceful state after coming to power.”

The former CM said, “The only objective behind forming the INDIA bloc was to save the Constitution. If that is done, democracy will be saved and the country will move forward. We have shared the Kurukshetra seat with the AAP and similarly more seats have been shared in other states. Varun is a capable candidate.”

