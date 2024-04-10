Man duped of Rs 70,000

Our Correspondent

Gurugram: A man was allegedly duped of Rs 70,000 on the pretext of loan settlement. An FIR was registered at the South Cybercrime police station on Monday. According to the complaint filed by Sunil Kumar Raghav, a resident of Bhondsi, he had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh from Bajaj Finance and was repaying it in installments. Recently, he searched the firm’s customer care number to clear his loan. He said, “I contacted the given number and got another number from a senior official. I got an email, asking me to deposit Rs 70,401 for loan clearance. I deposited the amount, but again got calls to deposit more money. Then, I approached the police.” OC

Woman dies in road mishap

Gurugram: A woman riding pillion on an Ola scooter was killed while the driver was injured after a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near the AVL Society on Monday around 7 pm on Monday. An FIR was registered against the car driver, who fled the spot. The deceased was identified as Tanushree (29) of Dehradun, and the injured driver as Satyendra Singh. She lived in the AVL Society in Sector 36 and worked in an IT firm. Tanushree and the scooter driver, who informed the police, were critically injured. The police rushed them to hospital, where Tanushree was declared dead.

#cyber crime #Gurugram