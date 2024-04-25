Rohtak: Drug addict kills father

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, April 24

Charat Singh, a resident of Chamaria village, was allegedly bludgeoned to death by his son on Wednesday. The police have registered a case against his son Satyawan on the basis of a complaint lodged by his other son Ashok. Satyawan was allegedly addicted to drugs.

