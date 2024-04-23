Married year ago, man murdered in Yamunanagar for ‘honour’

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 22

In a case of suspected honour killing, a 24-year-old man was allegedly murdered at a colony in Yamunanagar using sharp weapons. Two other persons sustained serious injuries in the attack.

The family of Nisha of Gadhauli Colony in Yamunanagar was allegedly angry with her as she had a love marriage with Abhishek, alias Rishu, of Hanuman Colony in the Chitta Hanuman Mandir area in Yamunanagar.

Rishu was attacked in Yamunanagar, where he had gone to attend his cousin’s wedding

A case has been registered against five suspects and all of them have been arrested

On a complaint of Akash of Dera Bassi in Punjab, a case has been registered against Channa Singh, alias Chinu Gurjar, Sachin, alias Anupam Gurjar, Aaryan Sharma, and Rahul, alias Tinku Sharma, all residents of Gadhauli Colony, and Abhishek of Yamunanagar under Sections 148, 149, 323, 324, 302 and 506 of the IPC at the City police station in Yamunanagar. All of them have been arrested. The complainant said his cousin Rishu worked with him as a recovery agent in Zirakpur. He said Rishu and Nisha had a love marriage nearly a year ago due to which Rishu’s in-laws had a grudge against him.

He said Rishu was living with his family in a rented room in Zirakpur. The couple had a three-month-old son. He said he and Rishu had come to Yamunanagar to attend Rishu’s cousin’s marriage on April 21.

“Last night, Rishu and Shashikant, a known person, were sitting in Rishu’s car outside the house of his cousin. Around 10.15 pm, Channa, Sachin, Aaryan, Rahul and Abhishek came there riding two motorcycles. They attacked us with knives, swords, bricks and stones,” alleged the complainant. Rishu succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital. Jagdish Chander, SHO, City police station, said all five suspects had been arrested.

