Massive fire at auto parts unit, no casualty

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 15

A major fire broke out in an auto parts manufacturing unit in Binola village in the wee hours today. More than a dozen fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire. Fire engines from IMT, Manesar, DLF, Sector 37, Sector 29 and Bhim Nagar stations reached the spot. Local police and fire officials are trying to ascertain the cause of fire.

According to a fire official, the fire broke out in the Zavenir Daubert India auto parts manufacturing unit in industrial area at around 4.30 am. The unit was not operational during the night and only the security guards were present when the fire broke, he added.

The unit warehouse was equipped with large quantities of chemicals and scores of commercial gas cylinders that rapidly caught fire. “No casualties have been reported so far. Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire. A preliminary investigation suspects that the fire broke out due to short circuit,” said Fire Officer Narendra Yadav.