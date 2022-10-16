Massive fire at auto parts unit, no casualty

Gurugram, October 15
A major fire broke out in an auto parts manufacturing unit in Binola village in the wee hours today. More than a dozen fire engines were pressed into service to douse the fire. Fire engines from IMT, Manesar, DLF, Sector 37, Sector 29 and Bhim Nagar stations reached the spot. Local police and fire officials are trying to ascertain the cause of fire.
According to a fire official, the fire broke out in the Zavenir Daubert India auto parts manufacturing unit in industrial area at around 4.30 am. The unit was not operational during the night and only the security guards were present when the fire broke, he added.
The unit warehouse was equipped with large quantities of chemicals and scores of commercial gas cylinders that rapidly caught fire. “No casualties have been reported so far. Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire. A preliminary investigation suspects that the fire broke out due to short circuit,” said Fire Officer Narendra Yadav.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Xi Jinping warns China will not renounce use of force to unify Taiwan; vows to strengthen military
Xi also stressed on further modernising national defence and...
Rupee is not sliding, dollar is strengthening: FM Sitharaman
Says inflation is at a manageable level
Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former minister Sunder Sham Arora for offering bribe
The Bureau is learnt to have recovered the bribe money
Kharge vs Tharoor on Monday as Congress set for non-Gandhi president after 24 years; results on Oct 19
Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form e...
Excise policy ‘scam’: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on Monday
CBI had registered an FIR in August against Sisodia and 14 o...