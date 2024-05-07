Miffed, Birender skips Congress event in Hisar

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 6

Upset with the denial of ticket to Brijendra Singh, his father, Congress leader Birender Singh, skipped the event of party candidate Jai Prakash to file the nomination papers here today, at the instance of his supporters at his native Doomarkha village of Uchana Kalan Assembly segment in Jind today.

The former Union minister, who recently joined the Congress, held a meeting with his supporters this morning and asked whether he should join the Congress candidate’s event to file the papers. After discussions, his supporters urged him to stay away from it, saying that the Congress candidate had not come to seek support till now. Singh said Jai Prakash had not contacted him, so he would extend support to him whenever he asked for it.

Brijendra, who was BJP MP from Hisar, had also defected to the Congress and was staking claim for ticket. Without naming anyone, Birender said a conspiracy was hatched to deny ticket to Brijendra on the pretext of a survey. “Brijendra was the first BJP MP to join the Congress. When the atmosphere in the country seemed to be in favour of the BJP, Brijendra opted to join the Congress,” he said, adding that leaders Randeep Surjewala and Kumari Selja helped Brijendra in the efforts for the ticket. “We have to be organised so that those planning such conspiracies think twice. There is nothing greater for me than the respect of my workers,” he said, addressing party workers.

“Those who think that the Congress is in their pocket are grossly mistaken. The Congress is not anyone’s bequest,” he said. Referring to the Congress’s past in Haryana, he said even Pandit Bhagwat Dayal was a big leader in the state but Indira Gandhi installed Bansi Lal as the CM, even though Bansi Lal had never thought he would become the CM.

Continuing with indirect dig at a leader, he said those who thought that they created an atmosphere in favour of the Congress were victims of misconception. “It was wrong policies of the BJP, sealing of bank accounts of Congress leaders and sending a CM to jail that led to such undercurrents,” he said.

