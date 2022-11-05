Missing JE’s body found in Western Yamuna canal

Karnal: The body of Junior Engineer (JE) Deepak Kumar (26), who went missing four days ago, was fished out from Western Yamuna canal near Janni village in the district on Friday. TNS
Police remand of ex-secy of Jundla market panel extended
Karnal: After the completion of two-day police remand, the Karnal police produced the ex-secretary, Jundla Market Committee, Pawan Chopra, in court on Friday, which extended his police remand for two more days.
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...