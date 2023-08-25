Monsoon session set for stormy start

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, August 24

The three-day monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, beginning here from tomorrow, is set to be stormy, with fireworks expected between the ruling BJP-JJP government and the Opposition over a variety of issues, especially Nuh violence, damages caused by recent floods and alleged irregularities in the conduct of the common entrance test (CET).

Hooda vs Gujjar The BJP-JJP government has been a failure on all fronts. The government is running away from discussion and that is why is has decided to have a short three-day session. Bhupinder Hooda, leader of opposition The Opposition has no major issues to raise in the House. However, any issue raised by the Opposition will be replied with facts and figures .We expect a healthy debate. Kanwar Pal Gujjar, parliamentary affairs minister

While the main Opposition Congress fine-tuned its strategy for the session at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting here today to put the government on the mat over several issues, the ruling BJP-JJP asserted that it would counter the Opposition’s attack with facts and figures.

Terming the BJP-JJP government a failure on all fronts, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the party would raise several issues, including Nuh violence, flood relief, unemployment, irregularities in CET and property IDs.“The BJP-JJP government is running away from discussion and that is why is has decided to have a short three-day session,” Hooda alleged.

In fact, the recent Nuh violence is set to be flashpoint between the ruling alliance and the Opposition, as the Congress is set to move an adjournment motion on the law and order situation. In fact, Congress’ three Muslim MLAs from Mewat will train their guns on the BJP-JJP government for its alleged targeting of a particular community in the demolition drive following the July 31 communal clashes.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwal Pal Gujjar asserted that the Opposition had no major issues to raise in the House. “While the achievements of the BJP-JJP government in the last about four years will be highlighted on the floor of the House, any issues raised by the Opposition will be replied with facts and figures. We expect a healthy debate,” Gujjar added.

Meanwhile, the Business Advisory Committee, at its meeting today under the chairmanship of Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, decided to have three sittings of the Assembly — August 25, 28 and 29.

