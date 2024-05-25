On poll eve, Khattar seeks divine blessings

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 24

Hours before the elections, candidates were seen making efforts to secure last-minute support through interaction with individuals of diverse communtities.

Nayab Singh Saini at a supporter’s house

On the eve of the elections, prominent figures engaged in a series of meetings and religious visits.

Karnal is considered to be a hot seat as former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar is contesting from this seat. Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja, INLD-backed NCP candidate Maratha Virender Verma, JJP candidate Devender Kadian, BSP candidate Inderjeet Jalmana and others are also in the fray. Karnal is also witnessing byelections and CM Nayab Singh Saini is contesting against Congress candidate Trilochan Singh and JJP candidate Rajinder Madaan.

Congress’ Divyanshu Budhiraja interacts with people

BJP candidate for Karnal Lok Sabha Khattar dedicated the day to spiritual engagements for seeking divine blessings. He paid obeisance at Baba Lakkarnath Dera in Bazida village and sought blessings from Baba Dharamnath and Baba Charannath.

Accompanied by Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan and district president Yogendra Rana, the former CM visited several religious places in Karnal city as well as other places of the district, saying he believed in the power of divine blessings coupled with support from the grassroots level.

“Today I paid obeisance at Baba Lakkarnath ‘Samadh’. Our cultural and spiritual heritage is the backbone of our society,” said Khattar, adding that he would cast his vote on Saturday morning around 7 am at Prem Nagar booth.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Saini spent the day reaching out the people at the grassroots level. Saini’s campaign was marked by a series of personal meetings with various sections of society. He held about 25 meetings, visited households and spoke to various families about their concerns and aspirations. He reached out to businessmen and community leaders.

“I am confident that the trust we have built with the people will translate into a strong mandate,” he said.

The Congress candidate for the Karnal Lok Sabha seat, Divyanshu Budhiraja, also ramped up efforts on the ground, focusing on the personal meetings. He spent the day meeting people of diverse groups, including youth, businessmen, social activists and others. He also held a series of meetings in different parts of the city.

He sought votes for himself and Karnal Assembly byelection candidate Trilochan Singh, promising a more inclusive and responsive leadership. He also presented his vision for Karnal Lok Sabha area.

The Congress candidate said his campaign had been very inclusive. “Our focus has been on reaching out to every segment of society, ensuring that no voice goes unheard. The overwhelming support we have received reaffirms our belief that the people of Karnal Lok Sabha are ready for a change,” he claimed.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had clinched a sweeping victory in Karnal, with a record margin that was the second highest in the country. However, equations have changed this time as the silent voters have become focal points of the electoral contest.

