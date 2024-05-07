Opposition worried about BJP forming govt with 400+ seats, says CM Saini

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 6

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Opposition was not worried about Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time, but their focus was to stop BJP from forming the government with 400 plus seats.

While addressing a Vijay Sankalp rally at Ladwa grain market on Monday, Nayab Saini said, “The double engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a new direction to development in the state and the country. If we compare the regime of Congress and BJP, we find a big difference between the two parties.”

“The opposition parties are not worried about Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister. They have admitted that Narendra Modi will be leading the country. They are worried about the 400 plus seats that we are going to win, so they have been spreading lies and rumour to stop us”, he added.

Highlighting the work done by his party, the CM said, “The elevated railway track in nearing completion in Kurukshetra, the Jyotisar Tirtha is being developed, new colleges and the Ayush University have been opened by the double engine government in Kurukshetra. New national highways have been developed and a lot of work has been done for the welfare of the people.”

Taking a dig at AAP, the CM said, “Those who have looted the country and those who used to criticise Congress for corruption, have joined hands. Their objective is not the development of the country and welfare of people of this country. While the BJP is seeking votes for the progress of India, Congress and its alliance partners are seeking votes to save a family.”

Party candidate Naveen Jindal, in his address, said, “I want to do a lot of things for Kurukshetra. On the basis of the suggestions that you have given, we will prepare a vision document for Kurukshetra and work accordingly. The Prime Minister has set a target to make India a developed nation by 2047, and we can contribute in achieving the target.”

About The Author Tribune News Service

