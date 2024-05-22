Over 15,000 challans issued within 9 days

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 21

Motorists in Gurugram don’t seem to give two hoots about the traffic rules. As per the data of the traffic police, they issued 15,960 challans, amounting to over Rs 1.21 crore, within 19 days in May.

Of these, 6,032 challans were issued for wrong-side driving. As many as 4,792 drivers were challaned for wrong parking, 2,732 for changing lane incorrectly, 1,408 for drunken driving, 343 for using black film on glass panes. Besides, a total of 598 challans were issued against e-rickshaw drivers and 59 for using motorcycles with modified silencers.

DCP traffic Virender Vij said, “We have also started a public outreach and awareness campaign. In May, we also took strict action against e-rickshaw drivers for traffic violations as many complaints were received against them for disrupting traffic. We initially conducted an awareness drive before penalizing offenders.”

