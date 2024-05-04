Overflowing sewers irk commuters near Subhash chowk in Sonepat

Sewage overflow near the Subhash chowk in Sonepat has been causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. This is the main chowk in the area, located merely 200 metres from the municipal corporation office. Shopkeepers and customers are forced to withstand the foul stench emanating from sewage. The authorities concerned should resolve the problem at the earliest. Deepak, Sonepat
Unloading wheat near Brahma Sarovar a bad idea
While Brahma Sarovar is being promoted as a major tourist destination in Kurukshetra, thousands of quintals of wheat are being unloaded near the sarovar during the procurement season. Wheat bags have been kept at the mela ground and parking lot near the ground and this presents a poor picture of the site. Dust and crop residue worsen the situation. The administration should find an alternative site to unload wheat. Malkeet Singh, Kurukshetra
Unauthorised dairies pose health hazard
Alarge number of unauthorised dairies are functional in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, posing a health hazard to the residents of these cities. Due to the dairies, the sanitary conditions remain very bad in several colonies as the dairy owners flush cowdung into sewers, leading to them getting choked frequently, and the spread of diseases. The Municipal Corporation should take steps to shift unauthorised dairies out of these areas. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar
