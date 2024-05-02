Palwal traffic police impose Rs 2.24 crore penalty in a month

Tribune News Service

Palwal, May 1

The traffic police have imposed penalties to the tune of Rs 2.24 crore in the past one month in the district.

A senior official said fines amounting to this sum were imposed on 16,354 motorists who were found violating traffic rules in April. The police also impounded 174 vehicles in April. Of these, 10,156 challans were issued for wrong-side driving and 1,415 for wrong parking. As many as 1,271 challans were issued for triple-riding on two-wheelers.

The police also penalised drivers of 280 school buses and vans, 152 motorcycles for using silencers emitting cracker-like sound, 293 vehicles for using black film on panes, and 220 offenders for over-speeding in the month.

The police officials have issued a warning against the usage of silencers that emit sounds similar to firecrackers on motorcycles, asserting that this violation can invoke a fine of Rs 10,000.

One of the officials said the mechanics or workshops which are found to be engaged in the modification of the silencers of the motorcycles would also be prosecuted. The traffic police have released a helpline number — 8930202034 — on which the public can inform the police about violations regarding traffic rules in the district.

