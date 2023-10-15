Panel formed to probe ‘misuse’ of MFMB portal for paddy sales

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, October 14

After the farmer union, BKU(Charuni), raised apprehension of fake registrations on the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB)” portal for paddy crop, Deputy Commissioner Kurukshetra has formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

The Shahabad Grain Market Committee has also issued a couple of notices to those persons in whose names the registrations were done and asked them to furnish their land records.

Two notices to 4 persons

To submit report on monday

BKU(Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, it had come to their notice that some commission agents and their accountants have got fake registrations done on the MFMB portal and the same also got verified. After the quota was allotted on the e-kharid portal, these people showed sale of paddy in records while there were no arrivals in the market.

“We have apprehension that vacant plots in illegal colonies in the rural area are identified and the same is shown on lease on the portal. We have come to know that at the Shahabad grain market, there have been cases in which no grain arrived at the market but gate passes were issued and sales were shown. Besides, the money has also been transferred into the bank accounts. Over 104 acres have been shown registered in the name of four people. Such activities are not possible without the involvement of officials of the departments concerned. A detailed inquiry must be conducted and action taken accordingly. The role of rice millers in such cases should also be ascertained”, Rakesh alleged.

Later in the evening, a team of the CM flying squad also reached the grain market to investigate the matter.

Shahabad Grain Market Committee secretary Krishan Kumar Malik said, “Two notices have been issued to four persons and they have been asked to furnish their records related to land, bank details and registration. In case of cultivating the land on lease, the farmers have been asked to submit the details and affidavit of the land owner. Appropriate legal action will be taken if any irregularity is found.”

Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma said a complaint was received regarding quota on e-kharid portal and registration done on the MFMB portal on the basis of wrong documents. A three-member committee (comprising District Marketing Enforcement Officer, DM Hafed and Assistant Food and Supplies Officer, Babain) has been formed. The committee will submit its report on Monday and further action will be taken accordingly.

#Kurukshetra