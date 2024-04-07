People only believe in ‘guarantee’ given by BJP: CM Saini

Tribune News Service

Aurangabad (Palwal), April 6

The return of the Modi government at the Centre with a record number of seats is imminent as the BJP government has ensured justice on all fronts in the past 10 years of rule. This was stated by CM Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing his first rally here today. Seen as part of the campaign of the ruling party, he came down heavily upon the Congress and claimed it was responsible for scores of injustices done during the past 55 years of its rule.

Saini focused mainly on the achievements of the Modi government and compared it to the rule of the Congress till 2014. Saini, who took the name of PM Modi in almost every line, credited the rise of the party mainly due to the works done by him.

Describing the guarantees given by the Congress in its manifesto, Saini said people now only believe in the guarantee given by the BJP. He said Haryana had been immensely helped by the rule of the Modi government as unprecedented development projects had been launched in the past 10 years. While the farmers had been given a compensation of Rs 12,000 crores for crop losses, the Kisan Samman Nidhi had come as major relief to the farmers.

Without mentioning the recent incident of firing at a shopkeeper for extortion at Palwal and protests against some of the candidates in rural pockets and meeting, Saini said people involved in such activities should mend their ways before the government was forced to take action. He also issued a veiled warning to the official machinery not to take the government lightly as it would not be tolerated.

Krishan Pal Gurjar, party candidate from Faridabad, also addressed the rally.

