Physical verification of rice mills on: Deputy CM

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 29

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday invited party workers to attend the JJP’s foundation day function to be held in Bhiwani on December 9. He said it would be a successful rally as panchayat elections had ended. He was at Jat Dharamshala today to invite party workers for the function.

In a reply to a question asked by mediapersons related to the issuance of bogus gate passes for ‘ghost purchase’, the Deputy CM said soon after the issue came to their notice in Karnal and other districts, the state government ordered physical verification of rice mills to check the stock. “Physical verification under the supervision of the DCs concerned is being done. Action will be taken if any irregularity is found,” said Chautala.

On the issue of rotten wheat in four districts, he said it had caused a loss of around Rs 44 crore to the state exchequer.