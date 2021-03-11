Haryana players with fourth rank in CWG to get Rs 15 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh today announced that those getting fourth position in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) would get a cash award of Rs 15 lakh.

He made the announcement while replying to a proposal tabled by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda to felicitate the players of the state during the second day of the ongoing monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha. The minister said as an equal amount of hard work was put in by the players who came fourth, acknowledging the same the state government had decided to give Rs 15 lakh reward to such athletes.

