PM Modi, Rahul eradicating Congress, says ex-CM Khattar

Rohtak, May 1
Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were engaged in a common task of eradicating the Congress from the country.
He said: “Rahul Gandhi stands nowhere near Mahatma Gandhi, but he seems to be following the late leader in one aspect: Of winding up the Congress party.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Congress #Mahatma Gandhi #Manohar Lal Khattar #Narendra Modi #Rahul Gandhi #Rohtak
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Violence, chaos erupts in US universities as protesters and counter-protesters clash over war in Gaza
15 people were injured during the UCLA confrontation, includ...
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...