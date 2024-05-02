PM Modi, Rahul eradicating Congress, says ex-CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 1

Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were engaged in a common task of eradicating the Congress from the country.

He said: “Rahul Gandhi stands nowhere near Mahatma Gandhi, but he seems to be following the late leader in one aspect: Of winding up the Congress party.”

