 Private schools to move High Court against HSSC : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Private schools to move High Court against HSSC

Private schools to move High Court against HSSC

Claim use of their school infra, staff for exams hampering studies

Private schools to move High Court against HSSC


Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, December 7

Unhappy with the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) utilising the infrastructure and workforce of private schools for conducting examinations during working days, private school operators have decided to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

HPSC suggests exams on sundays

The HPSC has suggested that the exams be conducted on Sundays only and that the schools should not be forced to give consent for holding tests. In addition, the duty of school staff should be made optional and the school concerned should be informed at least two months prior to the exams for them to make arrangements and plan its activities timely and accordingly.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission utilises the infrastructure and workforce of governmental and non-governmental institutions to conduct recruitment examinations of various government posts. The examinations are usually conducted on Saturdays and Sundays.

The private school operators said though they never had any objection to the examinations being conducted, they do have objection to the manner their premises are being used and that exams are being conducting on Saturday, which is a working day in a majority of the schools.

The private unaided schools are forced to give consent for carrying out examinations and in case a school resists, it is arm-twisted. By holding examinations on working days, the education of the students is hampered.

Prashant Munjal, the vice-president of the Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference (HPSC), said, “The private school operators have been facing a number of issues due to the examinations held by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. While installing CCTV cameras and jammers, no attention is paid towards the damages being done to the school building and no compensation is given for such damages. A meagre amount is given to the schools by the commission for conducting an examination while the actual expenses are much higher.”

Munjal said the schools are ready to provide services but the manner in which the schools are forced and the amount is given to them for these examinations is not acceptable.

The Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference has suggested that the exams be conducted on Sundays only, the schools should not be forced to give consent for holding tests, the duty of school staff be optional and at least two months prior information be given to the school so that it is easily able to make arrangements and plan its activities accordingly.

The remuneration to the staff on duty should be equal to the per day salary for each shift, damages caused to the school building should be compensated and the amount given to schools should be at least Rs 125 per candidate.

He further said, “We have been requesting the Haryana Staff Selection Commission and government, but there has been no positive response. The Haryana Progressive Schools’ Conference had moved to the HC earlier this year but in October, the petition was withdrawn after the government assured to resolve the matter because the date of the Common Entrance Test (CET) was approaching. However, there has been no progress since then and we have once again decided to move the HC to get a relief.”

#Ambala #Private Schools


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

2
Chandigarh

Mohali man bursts crackers from moving Mustang to 'impress wife'; asks auto-rickshaw driver behind to film video

3
India

India seeks US help for extradition of Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

4
India

Kerala doctor’s wedding was cancelled over BMW, gold dowry demand; she dies by suicide

5
Trending

Toronto woman offers half of her bed for rent at Rs 54,000 per month; read more to know why

6
Trending

'Ranbir se nazar nahi hat rahi uski': Video of Ranbir Kapoor and Tripti Dimri 'Bhabhi 2' goes viral

7
Diaspora

Indian-American allegedly steals $22 million from US football team to fund lavish lifestyle

8
Health

Government issues alert against adverse reactions of painkiller Meftal

9
Diaspora

FBI Director Christopher Wray to visit India next week amid Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder plot' row

10
India

Pranab Mukherjee saw Rahul Gandhi's ordinance-tearing act as last nail in Congress's coffin, says book by his daughter

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in a close-knit ceremony in Patiala, here are the unseen photos
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu's son Karan gets married to Inayat Randhawa in Patiala; here are the unseen photos from close-knit ceremony

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points
World

World ‘breaching’ five climate tipping points

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season’s coldest night
J & K

At -2°C, Srinagar sees season's coldest night

Now, ~2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital
Punjab

Punjab: Now, Rs 2K reward for taking mishap victim to hospital

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum
World

Hungary plans to turn Amrita Sher-Gil’s Lahore residence into museum

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore’s highest arts accolade
Diaspora

Indian-origin novelist awarded Singapore's highest arts accolade

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 a cinch as hottest year
World

Scientists say November is 6th straight month to set heat record; 2023 set to be hottest year

Top News

Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today

Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...

K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall, hospitalised: Report

K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home

KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...

Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer

Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer

He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...

Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour

Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour

71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...

'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman

'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman

The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...


Cities

View All

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Chandigarh’s air quality deteriorating, MoS shares data in Lok Sabha

Row over EWS admissions: High Court halts Chandigarh order on refusal of recognition to St Kabir School

Row over EWS admissions: Chandigarh's minority schools under lens for flouting norms

Safety concern: PGIMER plans to install 1,700 advanced fire extinguishers

PGI: Now, skin bank to burns patients’ aid

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Chief Secy’s actions must not paralyse govt functioning: SC

3-year-old falls to death from third floor in Noida

Kovind stresses need for constitutional awareness

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Commuters’ safety goes for a toss as potholes dot city roads

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Patiala Admn mulls WhatsApp chatbot to gather info on dog-bite cases

Norah Richards Theatre Festival features ‘Park’

NCC cadets celebrate Armed Forces Flag Day

National Lok Adalat tomorrow

Patiala MP raises issue of cancelled train